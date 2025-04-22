Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg, 7.5mg Pills And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Can You Take Methylene Blue & Ivermectin On The Same Day?





Methylene Blue is a popular nootropic in the biohacking world. In addition to its cognitive-improving effects, it has a broad spectrum of benefits. Ivermectin is an FDA-approved medication for treating parasitic infections in humans. Many studies have also shown it to be very effective at treating viral infections and many types of cancers.





I have made many videos educating people on both of these, and one question I get asked frequently regarding both of these is whether a person can safely take them on the same day. In this video, "Can You Take Methylene Blue & Ivermectin On The Same Day?" you can find out if you can or not.





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm



