Can You Take Methylene Blue & Ivermectin On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
0
177 views • 4 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg, 7.5mg Pills And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Take Methylene Blue & Ivermectin On The Same Day?


Methylene Blue is a popular nootropic in the biohacking world. In addition to its cognitive-improving effects, it has a broad spectrum of benefits. Ivermectin is an FDA-approved medication for treating parasitic infections in humans. Many studies have also shown it to be very effective at treating viral infections and many types of cancers.


I have made many videos educating people on both of these, and one question I get asked frequently regarding both of these is whether a person can safely take them on the same day. In this video, "Can You Take Methylene Blue & Ivermectin On The Same Day?" you can find out if you can or not.


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm


Keywords
methylene blueivermectinmethylene blue protocolmethylene blue starting protocolivermectin parasite detox protocolivermectin protocolivermectin parasite protocolivermectin parasitesivermectin cancerivermectin methylene blueivermectin cancer protocolivermectin anti cancer protocolcan you take methylene blue and ivermectin on the same dayhow to use ivermectin and methylene blue
Related videos
