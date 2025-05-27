Sycophantasia and The Echo-Chambers, In-Fighting, Integrity & Accountability on Social Media

Where are we at with all this sharing of information and following certain researchers? It seems some are in it to rather have a spiritual dick-measuring contest, some are rivalingin different camps under certain names while others are apathetic to it all.. Where do you stand?This video is based off of some deep contemplations & visions I had over a month ago regarding the immense potential we have if we truly combine forces, but it continues to be stifled due to too many monkey wrenches in the movement. There's a lot that comes with the territory of "the higher path" or how ever you want to label truth seeking/speaking, and I've wondered why there has to be such treacherous terrain when we largely make up the playing field, so why not flip the script and change the landscape for more fertile soil to more efficiently sprout proper seeds of consciousness, truth & freedom!?I suppose an element I missed in this equation is the over-abundance of people who struggle in admitting they were wrong- whether from stating information incorrectly, not willing to be held accountable, in denial of previous statements/behaviors, not wanting to lose an argument, etc.. What's the worst that can happen in admitting you were wrong y'all? Let me tell you that it is very liberating to accept your errors & falsehoods so that it clears the way for better/correct flow in the future.Have you taken the proper time in asking yourself and finding the answers to what your purpose is, what are the goals you're trying to accomplish, how you can be of service to others, and the higher meanings behind your actions & behaviors? Are you aware of the planetary aspects & placements within you? Check your houses and also in regards to this video, keep your Libra in mind as this is a very tricky balancing act with all the social media interactions & group dynamics. For example, I have Libra as my ascendant, so it's always in the forefront of my mind and how I behave and interact with others and having a balanced approach to the vast dynamics at play.PEACE