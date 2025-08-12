Dems Know This Is Going To Work

President Trump’s DC Take-Over

* The announcement of the policy does most of the heavy lifting.

* Criminals see the extra attention paid to criminality and they lose the incentive to create crime.

* It shows you how you have been lied to by Dems forever.

* Crime is a choice.

* When you engage your will to stop it with the threat of punishment, it goes away.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (12 August 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376845049112