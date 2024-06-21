BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Documentary trailer: The Labyrinth of Illusions: Regimented Diversity (2016)
Jüri Lina channel (Unofficial)
Jüri Lina channel (Unofficial)
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 10 months ago

This film exposes how our hidden rulers through brainwashing entice us to enter a spiritual labyrinth. The labyrinth creates the illusion of truth. Its endless forks and crossroads are designed to make us lose our way and thwart any escape. This film provides a roadmap of its illusions to permit escape from the labyrinth.

“As a rule of thumb, if the government wants you to know it, it probably isn’t true.”
-- Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Rector of the University of Dundee


Subtitles: ENGLISH.
Film is in Swedish.

Duration: 113 minutes
16:9 Widescreen
European PAL-system.


Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com

English: https://jyrilina.com/english/the-labyrinth-of-illusions-regimented-diversity/
Swedish: https://jyrilina.com/svenska/illusionernas-labyrint-uniformerad-mangfald/

Keywords
communismstalinmarxistdvddiversityfreemasonrymarxismtrailerdocumentaryofillusionsjosephbrainwashfreemasonmasonlenintrotskylinalabyrinthvladimirjurijyriregimentedilyichulyanov
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy