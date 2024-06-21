Documentary trailer: The Labyrinth of Illusions: Regimented Diversity (2016)

This film exposes how our hidden rulers through brainwashing entice us to enter a spiritual labyrinth. The labyrinth creates the illusion of truth. Its endless forks and crossroads are designed to make us lose our way and thwart any escape. This film provides a roadmap of its illusions to permit escape from the labyrinth.

“As a rule of thumb, if the government wants you to know it, it probably isn’t true.”

-- Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Rector of the University of Dundee





Subtitles: ENGLISH.

Film is in Swedish.



Duration: 113 minutes

16:9 Widescreen

European PAL-system.





Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com

English: https://jyrilina.com/english/the-labyrinth-of-illusions-regimented-diversity/

Swedish: https://jyrilina.com/svenska/illusionernas-labyrint-uniformerad-mangfald/