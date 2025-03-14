EXCLUSIVE: DOCTOR AND PARENTS AT THE EPICENTER OF TEXAS MEASLES OUTBREAK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an exclusive, West Texas ER Physician, Richard Bartlett, MD, details his experience treating over a hundred measles patients in the recent outbreak and shares his incredibly effective protocol. Del also talks with 2 mothers whose children were treated directly by Dr. Bartlett, and made miraculous recoveries from ICU in just one day from a safe and proven inhaled steroid.