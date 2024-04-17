Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 17, 2024 – Israeli military leaders PANICKED after sobering analysis of Iran missile strike reveals resounding DEFEAT of air defenses

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing Pain Masterclass stream





- Healing pain, nuclear power, and economic collapse. (0:03)

- Israel's military response to Iran's attack on Israeli military bases. (4:58)

- Iran's retaliation attack on Israel, with analysis of warning signs and weapon systems used. (10:46)

- Western economic sanctions and their impact on Russia and Iran. (26:00)

- The value of gold, silver, and Bitcoin vs. the US dollar, with warnings about the dangers of holding dollars and the importance (46:58)

- Asset protection during economic collapse. (53:29)

- Survival strategies, including firearms, off-grid technology, and financial preparedness. (59:06)

- Healing and pain management through nutrition, herbs, and mindset. (1:04:54)

- The importance of understanding the root causes of disease, including emotional issues and the role of modern medicine in controlling populations. (1:25:16)

- Detoxification, nutrition, and purpose in life. (1:28:30)

- Natural health advocacy, censorship, and AI-powered knowledge base. (1:35:23)

- Removing harmful foods from diet for improved health. (1:44:51)

- Firearm accessories and AI language model for preparedness. (1:54:39)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/