Чаша Йешуа, Спасения. Пасхальный Седер. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 6 апреля 2025 г.
3 views • 4 months ago

Чаша Йешуа, Спасения. Пасхальный Седер. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 6 апреля 2025 г.


Скачать ВИДЕО https://t.me/luchneba/15904


ДОКУМЕНТ  с переводом:

pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qW1aAW9MK9U-tYVjO_96w3uQgfC3wLJ1/view?usp=sharing

doc https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cJlT5_MsWwcJtmeEERvXq0J131oVGWuN/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true

odt https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Ai2JQSWEVyclecwAKcrzVFwuV4st8Zk/view?usp=sharing


Ориг. на англ

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iwBVAd8TMjr2Ify9P6DBuPkYkRXu02ag/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1s9juJgKGyZ2KOHTQcOdM1MgYeLjwh6gx/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105999587096118129664&rtpof=true&sd=true


АУДИОЗАПИСЬ mp3 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HjMd8jn6lZ1v_lZO-06Q1ZSoc-3f_KFR/view?usp=sharing


Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba

группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh


Календарь Еноха на 2025 г.

русск https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ufGE11qo9nDH9vOurHwpqRugufTW5Z5h/view

англ

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10hMjtYl-EcaIL5p5Nys5-6smHYyABAL6/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10atxDn6Vty6DmBPhuBaK7siAN-nkR27w/view

Видеообзор Календаря Еноха 2025 г. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS_lTzBtCOY


Cм. также:


Протокол от 7 апреля 2024 г. Се творю всё новое https://cloud.mail.ru/public/xex9/cY3VWF1ss

https://youtu.be/CJ1KZYqzhA8?list=PLp1vC26N8HRWDJWH2vuIc91fLoULCf0oT&t=561


Протокол от 21 апреля 2024 г. Аллилуйя. Хвалите Алеф Тав. Новое Вино

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlrX8besTAY&t=331s

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/3AEx/R6Nm6iaBY


Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 22 декабря 2024 г.

Пророк Илия на горе Хермон в Книге Иова

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/UvdD/yTj4YoRGD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6QBXgj8Ky4&list=PLp1vC26N8HRWDJWH2vuIc91fLoULCf0oT&index=14



Седер - h5468. seder סדֶר - порядок, устройство; от неиспользуемого корня, означающего «упорядочивать, располагать в определённом порядке» (https://bible.by/strong-hebrew/5468/, https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h5468/kjv/wlc/0-1/); употреблено только 1 раз в Иов 10:22 (устройства).


Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/

Каналы

https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones

https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Мои ресурсы

https://t.me/luchneba

https://bastyon.com/luch_neba

https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278

https://www.youtube.com/@luchneba

https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085

https://www.facebook.com/salvation.in.jesus.christ.messiah/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch/home

https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/videos/



biblejesus christlast supperpashagethsemaneposlednee vremyamilleniumneba luchleeland jones in russianotkroveniesedervtoroe prishestvie iisusa hristaposlednyaya vecheryapashalnyi sedertradicii sedera4 chashi sederachasha proroka eliahugefsimaniyachasha uksusa
