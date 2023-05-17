Just Discovered My Net Worth Disappeared in Our Early Retirement Life! Oh my, the things we take for granted in life. Don't Know What You Have until It's Gone! Take care everyone and be blessed. Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement.

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/

Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9













