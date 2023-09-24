BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Stole Trillions from US, Stores all Cheap Renewable Energy in Cave Complexes?
#5Slampig
79 followers
126 views • 09/24/2023

Cost me $5000 plus for 1000 watt off-grid Solar System w/ small generator backup  because sun can be intermittent. Solar & Wind is more a novelty supplement, not a mainstay. Israel is gaslighting the world to rip off everyone. Pertinent links: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html  

https://rumble.com/v1q426x-the-sleaze-of-american-justice.-steven-g.-erickson-conspiracy-history.html  

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310

Joe Biden was installed by Israel & China to totally destroy the USA. Look at what Israel has done to the European Union w/ the Stealth Invasion of the 3rd World. Look at any international dating site for European Nations. A whole page can have less than 10% White Faces in Nations that were almost 100% White 20 or 30 Years ago.
 

#WBNemesis is the way to save US Dollar. Ask me how.

Keywords
politicsvladimir putinbreaking newsjudicial watchscamponzi schemesolar powerjudicial misconductstealth martial lawcourt reform
