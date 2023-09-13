BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mexico City Unveils Alien Mummies | Elaborate hoax or actual mummified aliens?
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
147 views • 09/13/2023

BREAKING: Alleged mummified alien corpses displayed at Mexico's Congress today, suspected to be 1,000 years old.


UFO enthusiasts celebrated a remarkable event today in Mexico City's Congress, led by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. This official gathering unveiled two alleged "non-human" corpses.


These diminutive mummified remains, retrieved from Cusco, Peru, are believed to be a thousand years old and were showcased in windowed boxes. Scientists collaborated on this event, and Maussan, speaking under oath, presented his findings to Mexican government members and US officials.


He emphasized that the non-human specimens had recently undergone examination at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), yielding DNA evidence through radiocarbon dating.


Maussan says, "These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom algae mines and were later fossilized."


Do you believe it's an elaborate hoax or actual mummified aliens?

Keywords
mexico city congressunveils alien mummieselaborate hoaxmummified aliens
