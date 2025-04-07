© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth about Gila Monster Snake Venom & the Miracle of Peptides for Human Health w/ Dr. Diane Kazer
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • 5 months ago
View the Peptide Webinar at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/replay-join-the-peptide-revolution
*
Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%
*
Dr. Diane Kazer returns to the show for a fascinating deep dive into the controversial claims surrounding snake venom—and more recently, Gila monster venom—used in GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. We unpack the science behind the headlines and clarify how these peptides, inspired by natural venom compounds, are synthesized and used in cutting-edge medical treatments. Dr. Kazer sheds light on where the “snake venom” myth originated and why it caught fire online. We also explore the powerful and often overlooked benefits of therapeutic peptides, which are revolutionizing medicine by improving metabolic health, enhancing recovery, and supporting longevity. This is an eye-opening conversation packed with surprising facts and actionable insights. You can try peptides for yourself at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?ref=vbWRE3J&apply_coupon=SARAH or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop
*
If you have questions and want more answers, join Dr. Kazer's Tribe at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.