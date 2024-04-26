Prophecies | It’s Darkest Before the Light - Julie Green and Stacy Whited | FOC Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
1. Will America be Destroyed or Saved in 40 days? What Part do We Play to Influence the Outcome?: https://rumble.com/v4qkwi3-special-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
2. We see what Satan is doing … Can we STOP, CHANGE, or ALTER his plans?: https://rumble.com/v4reqbt-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html
Passover April 22-30
Sid Roth
https://youtu.be/SAEAF4XcdOs?si=8xRcZSgz1LMWRmw9
Pastor Robin Bullock April 21, 2024
3:41:25 - 3:47:30
https://www.youtube.com/live/534mY_95T6w?si=Ykq_KctgY7Syh5Ik
Hank Kunneman April 21, 2024 11 am
https://youtu.be/pe0jEksQkoU?si=iz4l7WN0_fJkO7hu
Amanda Grace April 16-22
12:09 - 31:46
https://www.youtube.com/live/Bjx-VdltAaM?si=tcFdQRtrg6mqGLFs
Julie Green received April 15 and delivered in April 16, 2024 EXPOSING THE ONES WHO ARE CAUSING THE INVASION FROM WITHIN
14:24 - 24:16
