H5N1 and the 4th Horseman of the Apocalypse?

The avian flu, H5N1, has killed tens of millions of birds. It has also caused the price of poultry and eggs to rise. A decade ago, the United States and the Netherlands did "gain of function" research on the avian flu virus. It has now been found that strains of H5N1 have also infected mammals in North America and Europe, including ferrets. Although the US Centers for Disease Control does not yet see this as a major threat to humans, 53% of humans who get it die. Some have reported that strains of H5N1 have the potential to kill up to 1.5 billion human beings! Does the Book of Revelation prophesy that one-quarter of humans will be killed by matters including pestilences during the ride of the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse? Are pandemic pestilences a risk to human mortality? Did Jesus prophesy disease pestilences? Can humans create deadlier pathogens than found in nature? Will a plague deadlier that COVID-19 happen? Could gain of function and biological warfare research end up unleashing anything consistent with the ride of the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse? Is there any hope? Jesus warned about humans causing massive annihilation. Will God's kingdom come? What is the solution? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these and other matters.





