Revolution: A Jewish Tactic for Subversion and Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Their activism is aimed at exploiting divisions and exacerbating those divisions, and creating new divisions through promotion of identity politics. Things like feminism, transgenderism, these new phenomenon that have sprung out of the new left, through what can be traced back to cultural Marxism which is a byproduct of the Frankfurt School, which originated in Germany in 1923. It was established by a guy named Carl Grϋnberg, a Jewish Marxist professor, and it was financed by a Jewish millionaire named Felix Weil. Essentially the Frankfurt School is all about deconstructing the culture and values of Western civilization.
http://thepowerlessnessofnow.blogspot.com/2016/06/the-frankfurt-school.html
The Jews, Communism & the Russian Revolution - Hervé Ryssen
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lz6BYjD5xbvv/
The Holodomor: The Jewish Genocide of Christian Ukrainians
https://web.archive.org/web/20210225123203/https://www.truth11.com/2021/02/02/death-by-government-edicts-and-vaccination-is-planned-democide/
Mirrored - MediaGiant
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/