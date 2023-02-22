Making Your First Ham Radio Call

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will walk you through everything you need to know in order to make your first Ham Radio call a successful one. "Mike Fright" is a result of not knowing what you are suppose to do. You will be ready to make that first call with confidence. I will also share tips and tricks on the best way to reach others on your Ham Radio.
Links:
AARL Club Search: http://www.arrl.org/find-a-club
NATO Phonetic Alphabet: https://emcrit.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/NATO-Alphabet.jpg