Asset Forfeiture is Theft: Another Supreme Court Fail

Many people believe the Supreme Court “ended asset forfeiture” with its 2019 opinion in Timbs v. Indiana. That’s not only false, but by trying to expand federal power to stop asset forfeiture in the states, they might have made things even worse in the long run.
Path to Liberty: February 14, 2024