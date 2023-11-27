BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scandemic | Eddie Bravo & Mark Devlin | John Thor
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
11/27/2023

Scandemic | Eddie Bravo & Mark Devlin | John Thor

If you told anyone in 2019 that come 2020 the world's governments would simultaneously enforce the shutdown of all businesses, keep people locked down inside their houses, make wearing face masks mandatory, and use police to force people in public never to stand within 2 meters of each other, nobody would have believed you, everybody would have called you a crazy conspiracy theorist, and yet we experienced worldwide government-orchestrated tyranny unprecedented in history, even beyond Orwell's 1984, and many people still refuse to wake up to the New World Order conspiracy reality.

Keywords
weare livingin the new worldorder right now
