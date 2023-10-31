BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horse & Buggy - Severe Shortage of Ambulances in #Gaza and the Fluctuating Telecom - Casualties are Being Transported to Hospitals by every way possible
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
26 views • 10/31/2023

With the severe shortage of ambulances in #Gaza and the fluctuating telecommunications, casualties are being transported to hospitals by every way possible means of transportation amid the nonstop bombardment.

AND:

Ministry of Interior in Gaza: Occupation vehicles are present on Salah al-Din Street and are trying to reach al-Rashid Street to separate the north of the Strip from its south.

Also:

Hijab-Wearing Woman Shot by Police in Paris Metro, Condition Critical

Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

"Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons," a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the "fully-veiled" woman's behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to shoot her.

Some media outlets report that the woman was suspected of making death threats and speaking in support of terrorism.





israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
