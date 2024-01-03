Create New Account
Scott Ritter: The TRUTH is Out on Ukraine and Europe is Self-Destructing - Danny Haiphong, Jan 2, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube from January 2, 2024, with his description.

Scott Ritter, former United Nations Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, analyzes how the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is facilitating the collapse of Europe and what it means for the future of the world order.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8j3GYhyYoo&ab_channel=DannyHaiphong

