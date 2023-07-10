© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces armored vehicles in the area of Rabotino
Disabled and abandoned tanks, Bradley BMPs, and other wrecks. The few surviving Ukrainian servicemen scatter away from the burning armor.
The main damage to the AFU was caused by anti-tank missiles, including air-launched ones.