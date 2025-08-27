PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ [TRUNCATED VERSION]

Unfortunately was NOT able to post both either the full video of PRACTICALLY EVERY MASS SHOOTER IS ON PHARMACEUTICALS 💊 OR HAS BEEN ⚧ TRANSGENDERED❗ or THE MINNESOTA SHOOTER ROBIN WESTMAN ⚧ TRANSGENDER; this is a very truncated version of the former:





VfB posits that practically every mass shooter has either been whacked out on pharmaceuticals, or has been made insane by the TRANSAPOCALYPSE [if one is injected with the opposite hormones, it makes one INSANE]





Minneapolis Catholic school gunman ID’d as Robin Westman— while possible manifesto shows psychotic obsession with mass shooters





https://nypost.com/2025/08/27/us-news/minneapolis-catholic-school-gunman-idd-as-robin-westman-while-possible-manifesto-shows-psychotic-obsession-with-mass-shooters/





Source: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960747950327652823





Thumbnail: https://x.com/Tr00peRR/status/1960756814640717884





parts of the tranifesto translated





https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/514134603





Minneapolis shooting update: 2 children killed, 17 injured, gunman dead





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAL3dsWbmAI





--





Credit to @shadowofezra





The Minnesota shooter, Robin Westman - Transgender





The suspect in the Minneapolis school and church sho*ting posted a video on social media just two hours before the attack on children.





The post included a video showing the words “kill Donald Trump” written on a gun.





The sh*oter had drawings of the church, which he later stabbed with a knife while quietly repeating, “I’m going to k*ll myself” three times.





Source: https://gab.com/bornfree10/posts/115101816185683651





Thumbnail: https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-news/who-is-robin-westman-man-linked-to-minneapolis-catholic-church-mass-shooting-article-152534837