Disturbing Documentary Divulges China’s Control in America’s Film Industry - Tiffany Meier

The most dangerous and most stealthy adversary that America faces today is Communist China - but few people understand why! Tiffany Meier is a reporter, producer, and host of a popular show called China in Focus, where she discusses the devastating CCP incursion in American media, education, and infrastructure. This is called “soft power,” and it enables China to gain a strategic foothold without firing a shot on American soil. She has also produced a new documentary called Hollywood Takeover: China’s Control in the Film Industry. The film exposes the devastating influence that the CCP has on our entertainment industry and how it is influencing millions of Americans.













TAKEAWAYS





One of the key things that effectively pushes back on Chinese incursion in America is to spread awareness about their agenda





Buy American-made products if you are able and stop spending money on anything made in China





Despite China’s hold on the film industry, independent film studios are gaining more power and momentum





The Chinese people are the most persecuted victims of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime









