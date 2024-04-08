BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disturbing Documentary Divulges China’s Control in America’s Film Industry - Tiffany Meier
660 views • 04/08/2024

The most dangerous and most stealthy adversary that America faces today is Communist China - but few people understand why! Tiffany Meier is a reporter, producer, and host of a popular show called China in Focus, where she discusses the devastating CCP incursion in American media, education, and infrastructure. This is called “soft power,” and it enables China to gain a strategic foothold without firing a shot on American soil. She has also produced a new documentary called Hollywood Takeover: China’s Control in the Film Industry. The film exposes the devastating influence that the CCP has on our entertainment industry and how it is influencing millions of Americans.




TAKEAWAYS


One of the key things that effectively pushes back on Chinese incursion in America is to spread awareness about their agenda


Buy American-made products if you are able and stop spending money on anything made in China


Despite China’s hold on the film industry, independent film studios are gaining more power and momentum


The Chinese people are the most persecuted victims of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Takeover trailer: https://www.hollywoodtakeover.com/

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER

Website: https://www.hollywoodtakeover.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3wDfanM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollywoodtakeover/

X: https://twitter.com/HollywdTakeover

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3T7Mw5L


🔗 CONNECT WITH EPOCH TIMES

Website: https://www.theepochtimes.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EpochTVofficial

TV: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv

Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americacommunismchinanwonew world ordermoviesccpfilm industrytina griffincounter culture mom showtiffany meier
