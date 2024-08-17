Medical Journals Confirm COVID Shots Are Bioweapon Injections - Emerald Robinson w/ Karen Kingston

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 15, 2024) Emerald Robinson is joined by biotech analyst Karen Kingston to discuss the latest on the deadly COVID-19 bioweapon injections, and the self-assembling and self-spreading nanotechnology.
‘MILLIONS of Self-Assembling Nanotech Entities’ in COVID-19 Injections: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/millions-of-self-assembling-nanotech
The Kingston Report: https://karenkingston.substack.com/
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson
Full episode: https://frankspeech.com/v/3khff