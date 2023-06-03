NWO: Controlling the masses with new climate lockdowns?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Redacted with Clayton Morris.



The Vatican and her secret societies want to control the masses even more with new climate lockdowns. There is NO climate change according to several studies. The false gospel of climate change of the Vatican is a hoax and a lie from the dragon or satan, the father of lies, which gives its power and authority to the Vatican (Revelation 13:2).



Climate change is being used to brainwash the masses into accepting what the pope is saying so that once the world endorses a climate change ‘rest’, the pope will simply enforce his mark of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP as the mark of the Vatican beast.



This mark of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship goes against the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God, Who is the Creator. The Sabbath commandment points to God as the Creator and the devil cannot tolerate that. Thus, the devil wants ‘his’ world to worship him instead on a day, SUNday, which is not blessed, hallowed or sanctified by God, as the Sabbath is.



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]