Twitter Suppressing Jackson Hinkle & Jake Shields For Exposing Israel Propaganda!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
52 views • 11/08/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show', on YouTube, with most of description, wouldn't all fit.

MMA fighter Jake Shields and political commentator Jackson Hinkle have both found themselves running afoul of the censors at Twitter, who have demonetized the two over their posted messages about the conflict in Gaza. Shields has learned, in fact, that he was “ghost banned” following a meeting of Twitter executives during which they discussed ways to reduce both Shields and Hinkle’s prominence on the site.

Jimmy and his co-hosting duo of The Convo Couch’s Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Hinkle and Shields about why Elon Musk’s free speech platform would seek to shield Twitter users from their perspectives.

Jackson Hinkle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle

Jackson’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheDiveWithJacks... https://rumble.com/c/TheDiveWithJacks...ake Shields on

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj


 Follow Craig “Pasta” Jardula on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yopasta


The Convo Couch’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheConvoCouch/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...


 WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) 

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef

Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib


 About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
