Ozempic, Malaria, Constitution Suspended, Trump, RFK & DeSantis

Dr. Jane Ruby





June 27, 2023





Ozempic marketed as weight loss option can have dangerous side effects. More on this soon. A malaria warning has been issued to create another scare. People can take precautions like having hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin & maintaining health to protect natural immunity. RFK voiced many liberal and anti-freedom views as have Trump & DeSantis. Research people & information below the surface appearance. Read the Constitution. Know your Rights and exercise them.

Ozempic, Trump executive order sept 2019, Malaria warning, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Monkeypox, Natural immunity, RFK candidate, DeSantis, Government corruption, Constitution suspended





PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)

GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr OR 855-791-2619

PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/





DR. JANE MERCH

https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/





COD LIVER OIL: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS

Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3

Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ

Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL

Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4

Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3

Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax





EQUIPMENT I USE FOR MY SHOW

RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ

Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33

Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb

Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54

Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5

Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu

Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ





PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane

DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby

Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby

Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby

Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby





BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP Inquiries: [email protected]





Protect Dr.Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





Aaddress for checks to my legal defense fund:

Dr. Jane Ruby

4371 Northlake Blvd, #188

Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410





SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY:

Venmo: Jane-ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby





Website: https://drjaneruby.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2womgw-ozempic-malaria-constitution-suspended-trump-rfk-and-desantis.html