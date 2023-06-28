Ozempic, Malaria, Constitution Suspended, Trump, RFK & DeSantis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
June 27, 2023
Ozempic marketed as weight loss option can have dangerous side effects. More on this soon. A malaria warning has been issued to create another scare. People can take precautions like having hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin & maintaining health to protect natural immunity. RFK voiced many liberal and anti-freedom views as have Trump & DeSantis. Research people & information below the surface appearance. Read the Constitution. Know your Rights and exercise them.
Ozempic, Trump executive order sept 2019, Malaria warning, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Monkeypox, Natural immunity, RFK candidate, DeSantis, Government corruption, Constitution suspended
PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)
GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr OR 855-791-2619
PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY
Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/
DR. JANE MERCH
https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/
COD LIVER OIL: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9
Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ
Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp
Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe
Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL
Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P
Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM
Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6
Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS
Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3
Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ
Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL
Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4
Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3
Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax
EQUIPMENT I USE FOR MY SHOW
RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ
Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33
Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb
Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54
Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5
Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu
Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES
Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby
Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby
Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby
Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby
BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP Inquiries: [email protected]
Protect Dr.Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Aaddress for checks to my legal defense fund:
Dr. Jane Ruby
4371 Northlake Blvd, #188
Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410
SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY:
Venmo: Jane-ruby
https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby
Website: https://drjaneruby.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2womgw-ozempic-malaria-constitution-suspended-trump-rfk-and-desantis.html