Live Testimony w Beth Knee, Jewish Convert! GOD TOLD ME TO GO TO OUR LADY OF FATIMA CHURCH!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Jan 18, 2024


BETH KNEE gives her miraculous testimony of her conversion into the catholic church as well as her healing through the power of the Holy Eucharist. Beth is joined live with Yves Jacques from Maria Vision USA


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pFLWDf2Hk4

Keywords
testimonyjewishcatholicconvertmother and refugebeth kneeour lady of fatima church

