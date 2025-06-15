BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israeli AF stricking the HQ of the Defense Innovation & Research Org (SPND) of the Iranian Defense Ministry
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
55 views • 3 months ago

The Israeli Air Force struck the headquarters of the Defense Innovation and Research Organization (SPND) of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The organization is responsible for developing new technologies for military use, including involvement in the nuclear program.

Adding from Reuter's source:

Trump does not allow Israel to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei, Reuters reports, citing sources.

The US President is said to have "vetoed" Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader in recent days.

Today Trump wrote a post saying that a "deal" between Israel and Iran is currently being worked on and "there will be peace soon."

Adding images shown, description:

At Iran's Tabriz airbase, the Israeli Air Force has selectively disabled taxiways leading to the runways, making the base unusable for some time.

