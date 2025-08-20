Conformity's Deep Roots In Tribal Psychology.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The herd mentality is real. From high school cliques to tribal survival, our deepest fear is exile. This primal wiring explains modern conformity: we adopt pre-packaged belief clusters to belong, not because they’re logical.
True courage? Thinking for yourself. Break the tribe. Seek truth.
#HerdMentality #Groupthink #Conformity #ThinkForYourself #Psychology #TruthSeeker #QuestionAuthority #TomWoods #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport