BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3/21/2023 -- Large M6.5 Earthquake in Afghanistan -- Romania, Europe moving -- New Madrid mound hit
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 03/22/2023

A large M6.5 earthquake has struck Afghanistan along the plate boundary (just North of it). This is a spread of seismic activity stemming from the fracture point to the North in Tajikistan from 2 weeks ago (M6.8 to M7.0) at the start of March 2023.The area to the West from Turkey to Greece is under a new M6.5 to M7.0+ earthquake warning , specifically Greece.

Additionally, Romania was struck by a new swarm and M4.9 earthquake yesterday, and seismic activity further went West to the Ionian Sea in Greece directly (into the warned area directly).


In the United States, I cover all the locations in detail, which takes some time. I wrap things up in the New Madrid South Missouri with a quake next to the Indian Mound!


This update covers almost the whole planet, excluding Hawaii and Australia in this update due to time.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy