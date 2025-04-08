© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you don't know, the way it was "done in Libya" was Libya agreed not to have nuclear weapons. Then the ✡️ system facilitated a coup against Mummar Ghadafi that led to him being sodomized with a sword in the streets. This also led to Libya going from being the richest nation in Africa to a failed state with open air slave markets. That's what they want for any who oppose the ✡️
Further Info:
Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know:
https://www.brighteon.com/1e5c5241-c6f4-4697-9e42-95c925b9ad0b
Source @TheWesternChauvinist11
