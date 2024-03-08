NYT Writer Outed As IDF PROPAGANDIST& BUSTED Making Up Oct 7th “Mass Rapes” Reporting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How did Israeli intelligence manage to plant a fake reporter at the New York Times?
And how many innocents were killed but she was just fired?
If a person fabricates and spreading false information in order to create hatred toward a group of people, shouldn't this person be accused of committing hate crime?
Source:
Breaking Points - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WMgoEwTbjY
Redacted - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miqrZDr4pTA&ab_channel=Redacted
Feb 2024