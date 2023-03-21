What the Hell Is Going On? - Presentation in Calgary, February 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a iphone recording of a presentation I gave to a freedom group in Calgary in February 2023. I explain some of the key ideas from my recent book of the same title. You can get the book from any online retailer. Check my author website for direct links, https://www.cominghomespirit.com/.