灭共的雪 The Terminator Snow⎢MV 4K

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9POX-Ki9OjE&list=PLpq6bGgCev7fUqk_eKHfX86gE9Pluxh4e&index=2
灭共的雪
The terminator snow
演唱：Miles Guo
Performed by: Miles Guo
原曲：我爱你 塞北的雪
Original song: I love you, the northern snow
制作人：唐平
Producer: Tang Ping
歌词：齐馥伟
Lyrics: William Wong
编曲：SFG
Arrangement: SFG
录音：Ryan
Recording Engineer: Ryan
视觉设计：CCgeP
Visual Design: CCgeP
推广：木兰
Marketing : Mulan
翻译：山上的城
English Translation: CityUponHill
出品：G Music
Publishing: G Music
灭共的雪
The terminator snow
我爱你，塞北的雪
I love you, the northern snow
飘飘洒洒漫天遍野
drifting in the sky, covering the earth below
你的舞姿是那样的轻盈
Your dance is full of grace
你的心地是那样的纯洁
and pure is your heart and soul
你是消灭那共匪的战友
Fighting with us to terminate the communist bandits
你是上天派出的使节
you are the envoy sent from heaven
灭共的使节
to take down the CCP
我爱你，灭共的雪
I love you, the terminator snow
轰轰烈烈漫山遍野
vigorously, all over mountains and fields
你用自己那无暇的身躯
With your flawless flakes
净化被谎言笼罩的世界
a world covered in lies purified
你把真相传递给了人间
You enlightened the world with truth
唤醒那无尽的黑夜
awakened the endless night
沉睡的心田
and those sleeping souls
啊 ～～～我爱你
Ah.. I love you
啊 ～～～灭共的雪 塞北的雪～～～
Ah.. the terminator snow, the northern snow