灭共的雪 The Terminator Snow⎢MV 4K
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
41 views • 5 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9POX-Ki9OjE&list=PLpq6bGgCev7fUqk_eKHfX86gE9Pluxh4e&index=2

灭共的雪 The terminator snow 演唱：Miles Guo Performed by: Miles Guo 原曲：我爱你 塞北的雪 Original song: I love you, the northern snow 制作人：唐平 Producer: Tang Ping 歌词：齐馥伟 Lyrics: William Wong ​ 编曲：SFG Arrangement: SFG 录音：Ryan Recording Engineer: Ryan 视觉设计：CCgeP Visual Design: CCgeP 推广：木兰 Marketing : Mulan 翻译：山上的城 English Translation: CityUponHill 出品：G Music Publishing: G Music 灭共的雪 The terminator snow 我爱你，塞北的雪 I love you, the northern snow 飘飘洒洒漫天遍野 drifting in the sky, covering the earth below 你的舞姿是那样的轻盈 Your dance is full of grace 你的心地是那样的纯洁 and pure is your heart and soul 你是消灭那共匪的战友 Fighting with us to terminate the communist bandits 你是上天派出的使节 you are the envoy sent from heaven 灭共的使节 to take down the CCP 我爱你，灭共的雪 I love you, the terminator snow 轰轰烈烈漫山遍野 vigorously, all over mountains and fields 你用自己那无暇的身躯 With your flawless flakes 净化被谎言笼罩的世界 a world covered in lies purified 你把真相传递给了人间 You enlightened the world with truth 唤醒那无尽的黑夜 awakened the endless night 沉睡的心田 and those sleeping souls 啊 ～～～我爱你 Ah.. I love you 啊 ～～～灭共的雪 塞北的雪～～～ Ah.. the terminator snow, the northern snow

Keywords
trumpchinabioweaponccpartemisinincovidstevebannonivermectinhcqccpvirusbgymilesguotakedownccptakedowntheccpnfscgettrhcoinvaccine disasterhdo13579artesunatehimalayaexchange3f
