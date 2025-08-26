BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Simone Biles Opens Up on 2028 Olympics | Still Undecided on Competing
newsplusglobe
8 followers
2 weeks ago

Simone Biles Opens Up on 2028 Olympics | Still Undecided on Competing

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is uncertain about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After her incredible success in Paris 2024, she’s focusing on mental and physical health while staying involved in the Olympic movement. Whether competing or cheering from the stands, Biles remains a powerful voice for mental wellness and athletic excellence. Stay tuned for updates on her journey to 2028 and beyond.

#SimoneBiles #Olympics2028 #LA28 #Gymnastics #MentalHealthAwareness #OlympicChampion #Paris2024 #AthleteWellness

mental healthgymnasticstokyo olympicssimone bilesparis 2024athlete wellness2028 olympicslos angeles olympicsolympic championolympic updates
