Truth and Righteousness

Human efforts will not work in the fight against the god of this world. There is only soo much we can do. We will lose our soul in the process. God must see us using Him above all else.





sorry about the audio, I figured after recording, it must be the Blutooth that was on that made it too loud or not sounding as I would want.









NOTICES:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844