New Witnesses Allege They Knew About Fani Willis Affair with Nathan Wade, with Aronberg & Davis

Well, seems that EVERYONE Knew. New Witnesses Allege They Knew About Fani Willis Affair with Nathan Wade. Megyn Kelly is joined by attorneys Dave Aronberg and Mike Davis to discuss new witnesses alleging they knew about Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's affair, Terrance Bradley seemingly talking to a lot of people about personal issues, whether this will lead to Fani Willis' disqualification from the Trump trial, and more.





