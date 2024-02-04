BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Unimaginable Sacrifice By Israel’s First Responders on October 7th
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 02/04/2024

Posted 4February2024 Living Lchaim:


On October 7th, Eli Beer was notified that something terrible was occurring in the South of Israel.

Eli headed to United Hatzalah’s command center while his wife, a volunteer, headed to the South.

He said goodbye to his wife…not knowing how the day would unfold.

Here’s the unimaginable sacrifice Israel’s first responders had to make on October 7th:

United Hatzalah’ and Magen David Adom are Israel's Emergency medical services

Keywords
first responderswargazahamasunited hatzalahisrelemergency medical services
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy