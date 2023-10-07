BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop the Fearporn!
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
350 views • 10/07/2023

There's been that much garbage in vaccines since 1980. And we're still here. Stop!
Just support your immune system & it will support you!
Maintain your foundational nutrition: https://tinyurl.com/DailyProtocolNutriFoundation

Full interview: https://rumble.com/v3n0ivy-october-4th-2023-what-is-the-agenda-behind-the-october-4th-2023.html

"Of course we know Charles Lieber was at the heart of creating and disseminating these little nanoparticle tubes along with the rest of the corrupt government here in the United States and worldwide. So you know, everybody's injected now and now the people they're injected, you know, supposedly they're gonna blow out their eyeballs. Again, my perspective on it is our God gave us an immune system and all we have to do is all the things we're doing and forget it. This is just fear porn. It's fear porn refined. My thoughts on this is just I'm so done with this. I'm so tired of my family and friends calling "What to do now?" Go to the settings on your phone. Get all the way to bottom, turn off all the alerts, you know, throw the damn thing in the ocean for all I care. You know, you're being controlled by stupidity. Okay, fine. We bought all these nanobots. There's been that much garbage in this stuff since 1980. And we're still here. Stop!"

healthnutritionfear5g
