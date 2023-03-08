El amor es mas grande que yo - Punteopicadita - Binomio de Oro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Un avance del punteo-tutorial que me pidieron.
Tema: El amor es mas grande que yo
Autor: Ivan Ovalle
Interpreta: Binomio de Oro
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364
☑ Tecnicas para puntear:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d
📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia