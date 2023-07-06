A Russian Paratrooper in a Small Arms Battle - Single-Handedly Stormed an Enemy Stronghold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥A paratrooper single-handedly stormed an enemy stronghold
A soldier of the Ivanovo Airborne Division in a small arms battle killed two Ukrainian fighters, after which he tried to inspect an enemy dugout and received a machine gun shot to his bulletproof vest. The third Nazi was also defeated by machine gun fire.