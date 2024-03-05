© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Date Unknown. Destruction of the HIMARS MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike in the Lugansk-Donetsk direction
This is one of the first confirmations of the destruction of HIMARS. The crew was liquidated along with the complex.
adding...
A $2 Million dollar Russian Iskander-M missile wipes out x2 American HIMARS missile system worth $4.5 Million each
adding more about this video...
A clear as day piece of footage of a US supplied HIMARS being destroyed by an Iskander missile on Lugansk/Donetsk axis, presumably therefore destroyed by missile troops of the Western Military District