BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Life on Mars (2022, Mega Drive), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 7 months ago

I knew you can't count on the plants.

Life on Mars is a platformer originally developed for the MSX by Spanish company Kai Magazine Software. The game was later remade for PC and then ported to the Mega Drive/Genesis. The Mega Drive/Genesis port was developed and published by Kai Magazine Software.

The story is set in a distant future where mankind has established a colony on Mars. After contact with the colony had stopped for months, a spaceship, the U.N.S.S. Barcelno is sent to investigate and reestablish contact with the colony. After reaching Mars, a single explorer called Sam is sent down to meet the colonist and help them to reestablish communication with Earth. When Sam enters the colony, he is immediately attack by guard and working robots, and it doesn't take long to find out out that something terrible has happened.

Keywords
genesismetroidvaniaplatformermega drivekai magazine software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy