Political Prisoners & Political Pawns

Tim Rivers from J6 Patriot news joins us today to talk about the way that January 6th protesters are being jailed and used as political pawns. In response to this, he has written a book called ‘The American Gulag Chronicles’. The book is a collection of letters from incarcerated January 6th hostages. He also runs the Patriot Mail Project which allows anyone to write letters to the prisoners.





J6 Patriot News: https://j6patriotnews.com





Patriot Mail Project: https://www.j6mail.com





We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world.





