Political Prisoners & Political Pawns
Published 2 months ago

Tim Rivers from J6 Patriot news joins us today to talk about the way that January 6th protesters are being jailed and used as political pawns. In response to this, he has written a book called ‘The American Gulag Chronicles’. The book is a collection of letters from incarcerated January 6th hostages. He also runs the Patriot Mail Project which allows anyone to write letters to the prisoners.


J6 Patriot News: https://j6patriotnews.com


Patriot Mail Project: https://www.j6mail.com


