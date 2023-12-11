SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ❤ God Is Always Good ❤

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on October 22, 2016.
Below is her original description:
"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie. I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children. I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well. Thank you for watching, and God bless you!"
"God Is Always Good"
Written by Tama Fortner
Illustrated by Veronica Vasylenko
Read by Destiny Cross