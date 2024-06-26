BREAKING: Russia Eliminated 10 US Army Officers Who Carried Out Missile Attack On SEVASTOPOL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Since June 23, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been carrying out massive missile strikes against identified military targets on the territory of Ukraine almost non-stop. So, on the night of June 26, the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile forces launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. This time, Sumy, Nikolaev, Odessa, and Kharkiv regions were subjected to massive missile attacks. It is reliably known that during this massive attack, Russia used dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as more than a hundred kamikaze drones...................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/