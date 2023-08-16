© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our American Men Taking America Back! Operation Push Back (OPB) now strongly intensifying in 27 states. Organize in your locality today! "The Leadership Is Everywhere!" We The People Enforcement Squads. Organize today! "The Leadership is Everywhere!" Show Communists these are the UNITED States!!! There is POWER in SECRECY!