⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, March 5, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (5 March 2023)

📄 Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, as well as 3 motor vehicles near Gryanikovka and Masyutovka (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 180 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in the elimination of over 210 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles, the U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system and M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 1 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Smerch multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️ The ordnance depots of 53rd and 110th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been destroyed near Tonenkoye and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the AFU units near Ugledar, Novomikhaylovka, Pavlovka, and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Varvarovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 110th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operation has resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 10 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as the Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

📄 Part II





✈️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 83 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware in 207 areas.





◽️ 1 launching ramp for Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Popov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Ukrainian unmanned aircraft and electronic warfare command posts have been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).





◽️ 1 command post of the Azov nationalist battalion has been neutralised near Maryevka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The command and observation posts of the units from 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the AFU and 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade have been neutralised near Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 6 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Smerch MLRS, have been intercepted, and 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Yelenovka, Kremenets, Spartak, Nikolskoye, Yevgenovka, Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Petrovskoye, and Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 394 airplanes, 216 helicopters, 3,336 unmanned aerial vehicles, 409 air defence missile systems, 8,162 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,050 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,282 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,746 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.