An AFU guy advises military commissars to deal more harshly with those who do not want to fight.

“If the “dodger” runs away, then the TCC employee must shoot him in the head,” the military man said.

'Russian propaganda from RT’: Blinken asks for more money to censor more content

US Sec. State Antony Blinken is asking for an increase in the budget to combat disinformation, he cited the continued spread of RT content as an “iron argument.” He’s asking for another $1.5 million because he says they've “uncovered” the efforts of Russia and China to penetrate the local media, specifically Africa.

"Russia provided materials that were then published under the guise of articles by local journalists, but in fact it was Russian propaganda from RT", concerned that RT content, blocked in the EU, is distributed through hundreds of different portals and social networks.