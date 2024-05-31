BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An AFU guy Advises Military Commissars - “If the “Dodger” Runs Away, then the TCC Employee must Shoot Him in the Head”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 11 months ago

An AFU guy advises military commissars to deal more harshly with those who do not want to fight.

“If the “dodger” runs away, then the TCC employee must shoot him in the head,” the military man said.

Adding...

'Russian propaganda from RT’:  Blinken asks for more money to censor more content

US Sec. State Antony Blinken is asking for an increase in the budget to combat disinformation, he cited the continued spread of RT content as an “iron argument.” He’s asking for another $1.5 million because he says they've “uncovered” the efforts of Russia and China to penetrate the local media, specifically Africa.

"Russia provided materials that were then published under the guise of articles by local journalists, but in fact it was Russian propaganda from RT", concerned that RT content, blocked in the EU, is distributed through hundreds of different portals and social networks.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy