Basics Of Ham Radio Part 1 UHF/VHF Bands

A high-level, simple overview to the Basics Of Ham Radio - Part 1. Covering the UHF/VHF Bands. This is directed to beginners who have no exposure to Ham Radio and don't come from a technical background.
Part 1 will cover key terms and concepts, equipment options, transmitting options and the use of Repeaters.